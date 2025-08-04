Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark

They were fathers, daughters, businesspeople, lawmakers, and security officers — all victims of violent deaths that once shook the nation.
The media screamed with roaring headlines, the public demanded justice, and senior government officers promised to investigate the killings.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted