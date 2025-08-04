×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark

By Nancy Gitonga and Benjamin Imende | Aug. 4, 2025
Family members at the grave of late Chris Msando in Lifunga village in Siaya county on 30th July 2022. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

They were fathers, daughters, businesspeople, lawmakers, and security officers — all victims of violent deaths that once shook the nation.

The media screamed with roaring headlines, the public demanded justice, and senior government officers promised to investigate the killings.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

High-Profile Murder Cases Kenya Unsolved Murders Justice Delayed in Kenya State Silence on Killings
.

Latest Stories

Tata Chemicals to pause Kenya operations for major upgrade
Tata Chemicals to pause Kenya operations for major upgrade
Business
By Brian Ngugi
59 mins ago
Mombasa port maintains grip as key hub for Uganda
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
59 mins ago
Safaricom Hook holds training forums for youth in Western Kenya
Business
By Esther Dianah
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark
By Nancy Gitonga and Benjamin Imende 59 mins ago
Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark
Why experts are pushing for breastfeeding, warn against formula feeding
By Mercy Kahenda 59 mins ago
Why experts are pushing for breastfeeding, warn against formula feeding
How politicians hijacked CHAN moment, locking out genuine fans
By Francis Ontomwa 59 mins ago
How politicians hijacked CHAN moment, locking out genuine fans
Inside Ruto's plot to split opposition and retain power in 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 59 mins ago
Inside Ruto's plot to split opposition and retain power in 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved