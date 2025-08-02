PICTURES: Tanzania roars to victory with 2-0 against Burkina Faso

Tanzanian fans light up the mood at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium during the opening match against Taifa Stars and Burkina Faso on Aug 2, 2025. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Hundreds of football fans thronged the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, filling the air with excitement, songs, and the flutter of national flags as the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) officially kicked off in Tanzania.

The mood was electric as supporters from across the region gathered to witness the start of one of the continent’s most anticipated football tournaments.

The opening match pitted the Taifa Stars of Tanzania against Burkina Faso in a thrilling curtain-raiser. Fans in Tanzanian colors, draped in scarves and jerseys, rallied behind their team with hopes of a victorious start on home soil.

The tournament, which will run until August 30, is expected to showcase top-tier talent from across Africa and boost the local sports scene with a display of unity, culture, and the beautiful game.

Tanzania secured their first 2-0 win against Burkina Faso with Adbul Suleiman first goal and Mohamed Husseini the second goal.

Below are captivating images captured by Joseph Kipsang