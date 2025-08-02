Kenya's moment: Ruto rallies support for Harambee Stars ahead of CHAN opener

President William Ruto meeting Harambee Stars players. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to support Harambee Stars as they face DR Congo as the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament begins.

Speaking on Saturday, August 2, during a meeting with the national team, Ruto said Harambee Stars are prepared to deliver a win for the country.

“All they need now is your support,” he said, rallying Kenyans to back the team.

“Kenyans, are you ready for the biggest football celebration in Africa? We are hosting CHAN 2024. We have the passion; we have the players, now we need the twelfth man: you. Kuja na mbogi, ama niaje?” said Ruto.

“This is a very historic moment, the first time Kenya is hosting CHAN. We want to make it double historic by winning it. Do we have a deal?”

Harambee Stars will face DR Congo on Sunday at 3pm at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

The tournament’s opening ceremony is being held at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Tanzania today, where hosts Tanzania will play Burkina Faso at 8 pm.

Banned items

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has however prohibited certain items from making way into the stadiums.

Kenyan fans, you will have to leave your beloved vuvuzelas at home. Toilet paper, whistles, weapons, trumpets, horns, balls of any kind, even footballs, bottles, cans of food, and even thermoses are also not allowed.