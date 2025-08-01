×
Regional blocs merge peace missions for DRC

By Esther Nyambura | Aug. 1, 2025
EAC, SADC and AU agree to merge DRC peace missions. [PCS]

The East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and African Union (AU) have agreed to merge their mediation frameworks into a single, African-led process in peace-keeping efforts in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The decision was made during a meeting convened by the Joint EAC-SADC Summit, where member states adopted five key documents that will guide the new initiative.

The documents include the Framework for the Merger of the Nairobi and Luanda Processes, Terms of Reference for the Panel of Facilitators, and a Process Design for an Inclusive Mediation Process in Eastern DRC.

The merger takes effect immediately and the team will comprise of the AU Mediator and the EAC-SADC Panel of Facilitators. All will report to the Joint EAC-SADC Summit and the African Union.

Additionally, a consolidated Joint Secretariat, led by the AU Commission (AUC) and based in Addis Ababa, will operationalise the new structure as well as coordinate resource mobilization, including humanitarian assistance,

To communicate the outcomes, a virtual Extra-Ordinary Joint EAC-SADC Summit will be held within seven days, with the AUC also tasked with briefing all AU Member States.

The initiative is expected to streamline and reinforce regional efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in eastern DRC, which has long been affected by armed conflict, mass displacement, and humanitarian crises.

The meeting, held in Nairobi, was attended by several Heads of State and dignitaries, including President William Ruto, AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

 

 

Regional blocs merge peace missions for DRC
