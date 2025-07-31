×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government to disburse HELB loans and Scholarships from August 15

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 31, 2025
The funds will be released in phases to ensure a smooth transition into university and TVET institutions.

The Ministry of Education has assured students, parents, and higher learning institutions of its continued commitment to making higher education accessible to all eligible Kenyans.

Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced that the Government, through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Universities Fund, will begin disbursing loans and scholarships for the 2025/2026 academic year.

"The disbursement of HELB loans for first-year university students is set to begin on August 15, 2025, coinciding with the reopening of universities," he stated.

The funds will be released in phases to ensure a smooth transition into university and TVET institutions and to support students as they settle into their academic programmes.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"Additionally, the Universities Fund has commenced disbursement of the first-quarter scholarship funds to all public universities," Ogamba added.

The statement also confirmed that 129,403 university students and 60,976 TVET trainees admitted through KUCCPS have already submitted their applications under the Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM).

The portal for applications will remain open until August 31, 2025, and eligible students are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

For the current academic year, the Government plans to support 201,695 first-year university students, over 237,000 TVET trainees, and 257,523 continuing students.

"So far, 64% of university applicants and 51% of the anticipated TVET intake have submitted their funding applications, with processing already underway," he revealed.

In a significant boost to student financing, the Government has increased HELB’s annual allocation from Sh36 billion to Sh41 billion.

Of this amount, Sh13 billion has already been released for tuition and upkeep, while Sh16.9 billion has been allocated to the Universities Fund for scholarships.

“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind due to financial constraints,said CS Ogamba.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

HELB Funds Education CS Julius Ogamba Scholarships
.

Latest Stories

Wirtz said I would 'enjoy' Bayern move, says Diaz
Wirtz said I would 'enjoy' Bayern move, says Diaz
Football
By AFP
48 mins ago
Video: Police officer accidentally falls into grave holding coffin during colleagues' burial
Newsbeat
By Titus Osoro
48 mins ago
Government to disburse HELB loans and Scholarships from August 15
Education
By Mate Tongola
53 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

"This can't even buy cooking oil": Why teachers are angry with TSC's Sh36 salary increase
By Mike Kihaki 12 hrs ago
"This can't even buy cooking oil": Why teachers are angry with TSC's Sh36 salary increase
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
By Ndung’u Gachane 12 hrs ago
Why Ruto, Kindiki are the new handout masters
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 day ago
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
By Patrick Vidija and Teresia Karanja 1 day ago
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved