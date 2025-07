Deputy president Kithure Kindiki welcomed by a women group in Kanyangi, Kitui County on June 27, 2025 during a women empowerment drive. [Philip Muasya/Standard]

In one of the greatest ironies of recent times, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is spearheading a controversial handouts programme where billions are being used in early campaigns, even as schools are forced to close early due to lack of funds.

The handouts spree, guised as empowerment programmes, is steered by Prof Kindiki and chaperoned by government supporters led by President Ruto’s aide, Faruk Kibet.