'They extorted my family': Starlet Wahu murder suspect accuses officers of bribery, intimidation

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 30, 2025
Matara claims officers at the Milimani basement demanded bribes from his family and refused to remove his handcuffs after no payment was made. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard].

Drama unfolded today at the Milimani High Court after John Matara, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of socialite Starlet Wahu, interrupted proceedings, accusing prison officers of extortion and intimidation.

Matara claimed the officers have been demanding money from his family at the Milimani Law Courts' basement cells and mistreated him by refusing to remove his handcuffs today, allegedly because payment had not been made.

"Is it right for the proceedings to continue when I am still handcuffed?" Matara posed aloud before the court, drawing the attention of the presiding judge, Alexander Muteti.

He further claimed that the officers had threatened and intimidated him prior to the hearing, insisting that this was the reason he remained in handcuffs in court

"Your Honour, I have been intimidated and threatened. That is why I am still cuffed by these rogue officers," Matara alleged.

Matara claimed that the officers had threatened and intimidated him before the hearing. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

A visibly concerned Justice Muteti sought clarification on Matara’s use of the term “rogue.”

"Why do you call them rogue?" the judge asked.

In response, Matara made a startling accusation: "Because they have been extorting money from my family."

Pressed further by the judge to disclose how much money had allegedly been extorted, Matara responded ambiguously that: "They have the records on their phones so that they can see me when we come down there."

Justice Muteti then inquired whether Matara had informed his legal team about the alleged extortion.

"I have just realized today. That’s why I am still cuffed, they told me they are not going to uncuff me," Matara explained.

Following the exchange, Justice Muteti immediately ordered the officers to uncuff the suspect.

Justice Muteti ordered the officers to uncuff Matara. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard

After the handcuffs were removed, he asked Matara if he was fit to proceed with the hearing.

"I am quite okay, we can proceed," Matara assured the court.

Turning to the defense, Justice Muteti addressed Matara’s lawyers, led by Samuel Ayora

"Ayora, your client has raised some issues that I think you need to have a discussion with him about. These are matters touching on human rights. It is up to you to file them formally in courts."

Mortgaging Kenyans: Why government's use of taxes as collateral could sink the country
By Standard Team 8 hrs ago
IG Kanja ordered to surrender police payroll to NPSC
By Josphat Thiong’o 8 hrs ago
'Sleepy no more': Inside Konza's new game plan to attract investors
By Patrick Vidija and Teresia Karanja 8 hrs ago
Disastrous Ruto presidency should make us better voters
By Gitobu Imanyara 10 hrs ago
