The National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet SecretaryJohn Mbadi during the launch of Economic Survey 2025 when it was revealed that the economy had registered 4.7 growth at the Kenyatta Convention Center, Nairobi on May 6th, 2025. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

There are fears that Kenya’s development is now doomed by reckless borrowing, with economic experts and the Opposition raising concerns that future generations will be forced to shoulder the huge loan burden.