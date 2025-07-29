Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania

President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Cases of Kenyans being abducted, tortured and detained without due process in foreign countries are on the rise, yet President William Ruto’s administration has remained conspicuously silent—drawing criticism from human rights defenders and legal experts.

At the centre of the criticism are President Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, both constitutionally mandated to protect Kenyan citizens at home and abroad. Instead, in each reported case, victims have been left to fend for themselves.