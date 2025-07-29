×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania

By Jacinta Mutura | Jul. 29, 2025
President William Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past event. [File, Standard]

Cases of Kenyans being abducted, tortured and detained without due process in foreign countries are on the rise, yet President William Ruto’s administration has remained conspicuously silent—drawing criticism from human rights defenders and legal experts.

At the centre of the criticism are President Ruto and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, both constitutionally mandated to protect Kenyan citizens at home and abroad. Instead, in each reported case, victims have been left to fend for themselves.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

State-linked Abductions Police Brutality Crackdown on Activists Activist Mwabili Mwagodi
.

Latest Stories

'Prioritise education', government told
'Prioritise education', government told
National
By Denis Omondi
8 mins ago
Why did I get the 'ick' after our first kiss?
Relationships
By Chris Hart
25 mins ago
Frustration grows as delayed Inua Jamii funds leave elderly struggling
Rift Valley
By Kiprono Kurgat
29 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Betrayal: Government remains silent as its citizens are abducted, tortured in Tanzania
Why education system is on the brink
By Lewis Nyaundi and Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why education system is on the brink
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Why Kenya Kwanza administration is showing signs of intolerance
IMF flags Sh175b fuel levy plan over debt, transparency risks
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
IMF flags Sh175b fuel levy plan over debt, transparency risks
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved