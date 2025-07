President William Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have drawn contrasting reactions over their recent political statements. [DPSC/Jonah Onyango/Standard]

The country has witnessed heightened political activity as leaders jostle to position themselves ahead of the next General Election, now about 730 days away.

Government-allied leaders have been doing their best to defend the "hand that feeds them", while critics, now calling themselves the joint opposition, have been working round the clock to unseat the current administration.