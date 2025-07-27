How Kenyan security agents trailed Mwagodi in Tanzania

Details have now emerged that activist Mwabili Mwagodi could have been trailed by Kenyan security agents, leading to his abduction.
Further disturbing is the revelation that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers visited Mwagodi’s parents and asked them to caution their son to keep off the Gen Z protests.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted