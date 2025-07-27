How Kenyan security agents trailed Mwagodi in Tanzania

Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi demonstrating outside ACK Church of Christ the King Pro-Cathedral in Nyahururu on June23,2024. [File, Standard]

Details have now emerged that activist Mwabili Mwagodi could have been trailed by Kenyan security agents, leading to his abduction.

Further disturbing is the revelation that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers visited Mwagodi’s parents and asked them to caution their son to keep off the Gen Z protests.