×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Kenyan security agents trailed Mwagodi in Tanzania

By Benjamin Imende | Jul. 27, 2025
Kenyan activist Mwabili Mwagodi demonstrating outside ACK Church of Christ the King Pro-Cathedral in Nyahururu on June23,2024. [File, Standard]

Details have now emerged that activist Mwabili Mwagodi could have been trailed by Kenyan security agents, leading to his abduction.

Further disturbing is the revelation that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers visited Mwagodi’s parents and asked them to caution their son to keep off the Gen Z protests.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Activist Mwabili Mwagodi Mwabili Mwagodi Abducted Tanzania Abductions Abductions And Disappearances
.

Latest Stories

Shaky centre: Raila at crossroads as uncertainties over future grow
Shaky centre: Raila at crossroads as uncertainties over future grow
Politics
By Harold Odhiambo
12 mins ago
New EU laws brew trouble for Kenya's smallholder coffee farmers
Business
By Paul Mbugua
12 mins ago
The second-in-command tried to 'roar' while dishing out Sh64
Opinion
By Maryann Muganda
12 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kenyan security agents trailed Mwagodi in Tanzania
By Benjamin Imende 12 mins ago
How Kenyan security agents trailed Mwagodi in Tanzania
Ruto's rush to sell plum state corporations raises eyebrows
By Macharia Kamau 12 mins ago
Ruto's rush to sell plum state corporations raises eyebrows
Stevo walks free and comes home, ending his mother's 15-year vigil
By Jacinta Mutura 12 mins ago
Stevo walks free and comes home, ending his mother's 15-year vigil
The second-in-command tried to 'roar' while dishing out Sh64
By Maryann Muganda 12 mins ago
The second-in-command tried to 'roar' while dishing out Sh64
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved