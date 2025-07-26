×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?

By Standard Team | Jul. 26, 2025
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and President William Ruto after he was sworn in as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining. [PCS]

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has sustained a campaign blitz for President William Ruto at the Coast amid debate if he is an asset or a liability to the head of state’s 2027 re-election bid.

Critics of the former Mombasa governor claim he has lost his mojo, adding that the two million voters at the Coast followed him for years because he represented the spirit of resistance.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Hassan Joho Politics William Ruto Reelection President William Ruto
.

Latest Stories

Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?
Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?
Politics
By Standard Team
1 hr ago
Millie Odhiambo's dance after Farouk Kibet paraded her fuels anger over women objectification in politics
Politics
By Stephany Ogondo
1 hr ago
Over 600 malnourished children die in six months in Nigeria: MSF
Africa
By AFP
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?
De La Rue counts heavy cost of unceremonious Kenya exit
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
De La Rue counts heavy cost of unceremonious Kenya exit
Tax hikes can't satisfy thieves' greed or plug holes of wasteful spending
By Patrick Muinde 9 hrs ago
Tax hikes can't satisfy thieves' greed or plug holes of wasteful spending
Ruto, Suluhu at it again as abductions spill across borders
By Benjamin Imende 11 hrs ago
Ruto, Suluhu at it again as abductions spill across borders
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved