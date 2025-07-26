Joho: An asset or liability to Ruto 2027 re-election bid at the Coast?

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and President William Ruto after he was sworn in as the Cabinet Secretary for Mining. [PCS]

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has sustained a campaign blitz for President William Ruto at the Coast amid debate if he is an asset or a liability to the head of state’s 2027 re-election bid.

Critics of the former Mombasa governor claim he has lost his mojo, adding that the two million voters at the Coast followed him for years because he represented the spirit of resistance.