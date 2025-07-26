KRA intercepts narcotics at JKIA in luggage from Bangkok

A photo of suspected narcotics. [KRA]

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Saturday morning seized at least 41 sachets of suspected narcotics a passenger who landed in the country from a Bangkok, Thailand.

The narcotics which were concealed in two suitcases weighing 46 kilograms and were discovered during a routine baggage scan.

According to KRA Customs officials, the sachets were carefully hidden within the luggage to evade detection.

‘Thanks to the vigilance of our officers and advanced scanner technology, another threat to our borders was stopped in its tracks,” said KRA in a post on X.

Adding, “We remain committed to working closely with other government agencies in the fight against drug trafficking and the protection of Kenya’s borders.”

The authority said that a multi-agency team has since been constituted to undertake further investigations and appropriate legal action in accordance with Kenyan law.

The seizure comes less than a month after a woman was arrested at JKIA with eight pellets of cocaine valued at Sh2.5 million.

Authorities said the suspect, who was scheduled to travel to the UAE on an Arabian flight, was intercepted at around 11am, while checking in. Preliminary examinations suggested she had swallowed several pellets and concealed additional drugs in her private parts.

She was placed under observation by detectives, who later recovered 626 grams of cocaine. Tests by the government chemist confirmed the substance.

In October 2023, JKIA officers also intercepted a Sh9 million consignment of methamphetamine concealed inside bicycle saddles.

The shipment, originating from Moroni in Comoros, was en route to Jakarta, Indonesia, according to investigators.