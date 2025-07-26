Prof Chacha Nyaigotti appointed new UoN Council chair

Chairperson, Commission for University Education Prof Chacha Nyaigotti. Thursday July 29, 2021. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has appointed Prof Chacha Nyaigotti as the chairperson of the University of Nairobi Council for a three-year term.

In a gazette notice dated July 25, Ogamba also named Ambassador John Kakonge, Mary Amuyunzu, Samuel Kimani, and Jonathan Lodompui as members of the council.

The appointments follow the revocation of four previous council members in April.

The affected members, namely Sally Toroitich, Ahmed Abdullahi, Parmain Ole Narikae, and Carren Kerubo Omwenga, ceased to hold office effective April 11.

Their removal came after Prof Amukowa Anangwe was ousted as council chair, amid pressure from university lecturers who threatened to strike.

The lecturers had demanded the dissolution of the council as part of larger reforms to enhance governance and accountability.

However, days later, the High Court overturned Ogamba’s decision to dismiss Anangwe and barred both the Education CS and the Attorney General from appointing a replacement pending the outcome of a legal challenge.

Separately, CS Ogamba has also appointed Joash Keraita and Isaac Litali to the Kenyatta University Council for a three-year term, also effective July 25.