Free education won't be scrapped, Education PS now says

Basic Education PS Julius Bitok said the Ministry will lobby Parliament to enhance budget allocation to meet capitation and exam budget. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has announced plans to lobby for more funds to protect the free primary and secondary education after reports that the two programs are on the verge of collapse.

Speaking in Kilifi County during St Thomas Girls Secondary School prize giving day, Basic Education PS Julius Bitok stated that the government has no plans to scrap free education despite revelations of huge cuts on funds sent to schools.

The Ministry announced it will lobby Parliament to enhance budget allocation to meet capitation and exam budget.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee on Thursday, Treasury CS John Mbadi said that the government can no longer afford free education for millions of Kenyan learners.

Mbadi revealed a sharp cut in capitation for secondary schools—from Sh22,244 to Sh16,900 per learner—citing fiscal constraints.

MPs questioned the Treasury CS over inconsistencies in school funding, with the legislators accusing the government of misleading Kenyans on the true state of capitation.

However, Mbadi said the country has been living a lie in the promise to provide free education arguing that the government is no longer able to sustain free primary and secondary education.

“The budget cannot support the 22,000 shillings. And you know, it is Parliament that passes the budget. And you can take the figures and calculate. I say, you see the problem is we live a lie,” Mbadi said.

“Why do we keep quoting Sh22,000 per learner when we have never met that figure? Say the truth — you’re only able to fund Sh16,000 per child.” Julius Taitumu, MP Igembe South, questioned.

The Education Committee has now called for a full audit of school allocations and questioned how ghost institutions were still being funded.

"We cannot have a government that keeps telling us that there is no money, but the activities on Fridays in this country show the exact opposite. Our priorities are misplaced, and that’s what we need to fix," Clive Gisairo, Kitutu Masaba MP, said.

However, some legislators have also questioned whether it is time for the government to re-examine funding and shift part of the cost back to parents.