Mvurya says stadia projects prioritise requirements for hosting CHAN, AFCON

A worker puts the final touches on Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on January 12, 2025, ahead of CHAN 2024. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has said that stadia development categorises projects based on international standards, capacity, and the requirements for hosting various sports events.

Mvurya, who appeared before the Senate plenary to answer questions on Wednesday, said final inspections for the facilities designated for CHAN 2024 were completed in June while facilities earmarked for AFCON 2027 are ongoing, with completion anticipated between December 2025 and June 2026.

The CS told Senators that development and refurbishment of 57 projects have been prioritised in 4 categories as follows: AFCON 2027/CHAN 2024; Executive directives Towards readiness for the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN24) and the African Cup of Nations (AFCON27).

“These include the construction of the 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City at 45 per cent completion, the renovation of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Stadium at 99 per cent completion, the refurbishment of Nyayo National Stadium at 85 per cent completion and the upgrade of Kipchoge Keino Stadium at 15 per cent completion,” said Mvurya.

He said that the Moi International Sports Centre-Kasarani, with a seating capacity of 55,000, will serve as the primary competition venue for the CHAN 2024 matches with associated training facilities comprising Nyayo National Stadium, Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco grounds, and Utalii Sports grounds.

Mvurya said that the State Department through the Kenya Academy for Sports is also undertaking the first phase of establishment of 37 Constituency Sports Academies with the academies are ear-marked to promote the identification and development of sports talents at the grassroots.

The CS told Senators that the government is engaged in a comprehensive review of the National Sports Policy (2005) and the Sports Act (2013) with consultative engagements with stakeholders were finalized in June, and efforts are now concentrated on the validation of these instruments prior to their official approval.

“Following the completion of these stages, the Ministry intends to proceed with the formulation and adoption of a National Sports Strategy to inform the long-term implementation of programmes within the sports sector,” said Mvurya.

Makueni Senator Daniel Maanzo sought to know what has caused the delay in the completion of Wote Stadium in Makueni County.

Mvurya said that the Wote Regional Stadium is a national government project and was envisioned to be a FIFA category Ill Stadium which was designed to accommodate 15,000 spectators to be constructed in phases with Phase I construction at a cost of Sh299.3Million.

Nominated Senator Joyce Korir sought to know the details of the specific Government programmes and initiatives in place to promote mental health and overall well-being of the youth, and how these initiatives have been tailored to address individual challenges faced by the group.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has rolled out several programs aimed at promoting mental health and overall wellbeing of the youth with Mathari Hospital, Youth in College (JKUAT) to offer mental Health sensitization, screening and referral to the youth in college who may not wish to use the in-college counseling facilities,” said Mvurya.

The CS said that the ministry uses the services of the Officer in charge of Employee wellness to provide on the spot guidance on matters mental health to the Youth who come to the office seeking information on Mental health services.

Mvurya explained that initiatives such as Sports for Development and Creative Therapy Workshops are designed to foster mental well-being through engagement in sports and the arts, promoting resilience, teamwork, and eruptional expression.