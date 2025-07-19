×
The Standard

'We are not worried,' new IEBC team dismisses 2027 rigging fears

By Tobias Chanji and Betty Njeru | Jul. 19, 2025

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon, together with six Commissioners, brief media at PrideInn Paradise, Shanzu in Mombasa on July 19, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

New Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has urged politicians to stop making claims of election rigging ahead of the 2027 polls.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his swearing-in last week, Ethekon acknowledged heightened political activity as the country gears up for the next polls.

“We are beginning to witness heightened engagement, but we are urging politicians to desist from such sentiments,” he said while speaking in Shanzu, Mombasa on Saturday, July 19.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to calm down. As IEBC we are not worried,” he added.

The commission has confirmed that at least 23 by-elections are pending across the country, including one Senate seat, six parliamentary positions, and 16 MCA seats.

Ethekon said the commission is working to ensure all the by-elections are held “within the shortest time possible.”

“We are ready to deliver a credible, transparent and successful election. We will engage with Treasury to ensure we get necessary material and funding on time,” said Ethekon.

IEBC is expected to announce new dates for the next round of voter registration in August, following what Ethekon described as growing public demand.

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen sustained demand to register a new generation of voters,” he said.

Boundary review

Ethekon also noted that the second boundary delimitation process, mandated to adjust electoral boundaries based on population changes, should have been concluded by March this year.

The newly sworn-in IEBC team  now faces the critical task of restoring public trust in the commission and ensuring a fair, transparent electoral process.

