Murder of second patient in five months exposes KNH security gaps

For the second time this year, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is under scrutiny following the killing of a patient under bizarre circumstances, raising fresh concerns over recurring security lapses at the facility.
On Thursday evening, Kenyans were once again shocked after reports emerged that Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient admitted at the referral hospital, had been brutally killed in broad daylight.
