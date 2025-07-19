Murder of second patient in five months exposes KNH security gaps

Kennedy Kalombotole, a suspect in the murder of a patient at KNH arrives at Kilimani Police Station on July 18,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

For the second time this year, Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) is under scrutiny following the killing of a patient under bizarre circumstances, raising fresh concerns over recurring security lapses at the facility.

On Thursday evening, Kenyans were once again shocked after reports emerged that Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient admitted at the referral hospital, had been brutally killed in broad daylight.