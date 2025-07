When software engineer Ndiang’ui Kinyagia appeared before the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, on July 3, 2025 after disappearing for 13 days. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is demanding that ICT expert Ndiang’ui Kinyagia, his cousin, and mother appear in court for questioning over a controversial affidavit filed following his mysterious 13-day disappearance.

In a dramatic court session on Friday, LSK President Faith Odhiambo told High Court Judge Chacha Mwita that Ndiang’ui’s initial account of his disappearance contradicts a sworn affidavit filed by his cousin, lawyer Lilian Wanjiku Gitonga.