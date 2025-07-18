×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Insurance regulator revokes licenses of 20 brokers

By Beatrice Makokha | Jul. 18, 2025
Insurance Regulatory Authority emblem. [Standard, File]

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has ordered 20 insurance brokers to cease operations in unclear circumstances.

In a statement dated July 8, IRA’s Commissioner of Insurance Godfrey Kiptum directed the brokers to stop offering services starting June 30 after their licenses were cancelled.

The decision has been made in line with the Insurance Act that allows for the cancellation of licenses for firms that breach regulatory requirements.

“Pursuant to section 196 (A) of the Insurance Act, the insurance brokers whose names appear below have ceased transacting insurance business with effect from June 30, 2025,” said Kiptum.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The affected companies include:

  1. African Continent Insurance Brokers Limited
  2. Andalus Insurance Brokers Limited  
  3. Allied Insurance Brokers Limited  
  4. Alpha-Levits Insurance Brokers Limited  
  5. Arkchoice Insurance Brokers Limited  
  6. Berkley Insurance Brokers Limited  
  7. Bilan Insurance Brokers Limited  
  8. Blossom Insurance Brokers Limited  
  9. Fides Insurance Brokers Limited  
  10. Harbinger Insurance Brokers Limited  
  11. Homeland Insurance Brokers Limited  
  12. Ibsa Insurance Brokers Limited  
  13. Khushal Insurance Brokers Limited  
  14. Legacy Insurance Brokers Limited  
  15. Masumali Meghji Insurance Brokers Limited  
  16. Nexus Insurance Brokers Limited  
  17. Online Insurance Brokers Limited  
  18. Real Alliance Insurance Brokers Limited  
  19. Solian Insurance Brokers Limited  
  20. Swinton Insurance Brokers (K) Limited 

Insurance brokers usually offer professional assistance to clients seeking insurance covers by suggesting the best offers before linking the client to a desired insurance company.

The latest deregistration comes amid heightened regulatory enforcement by IRA targeting industry players who fail to meet compliance standards.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Insurance Brokers IRA Ban Insurance Regulatory Authority Insurance Broker Licenses Revoked
.

Latest Stories

Man Utd agree deal to sign Brentford winger Mbeumo
Man Utd agree deal to sign Brentford winger Mbeumo
Football
By AFP
6 mins ago
Street photography fueling weekend revolution in Nairobi
FEATURES
By Molly Chebet
7 mins ago
Why KNH murder suspect continued stay at hospital after discharge
National
By Ronald Kipruto
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
By Standard Team 8 hrs ago
When Phoebe Asiyo searched for sick daughter among the dead
Why Wilson Airport is a ticking time bomb
By Benjamin Imende and Rayvon Kipng’eno 8 hrs ago
Why Wilson Airport is a ticking time bomb
Wasn't me! How officer denied shooting Rex Masai despite evidence
By Nancy Gitonga 1 day ago
Wasn't me! How officer denied shooting Rex Masai despite evidence
How Sh2.2 billion was swindled in EduAfya scheme
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 day ago
How Sh2.2 billion was swindled in EduAfya scheme
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved