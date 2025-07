Police officer Isaiah Murangiri denied being involved in Rex Masai's shooting during demonstrations in June last year. [Nancy Gitonga, Standard]

The investigation into the killing of 29-year-old protester Rex Masai took a new twist on Wednesday after Police Constable Isaiah Murangiri, a key suspect, denied being the man captured in photographs presented in court as evidence.

According to the IPOA, Murangiri is positively identified as the man captured in images allegedly taken on the day Masai was shot dead.