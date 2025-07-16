Maraga: 'We won't allow this to continue!'

Former Chief Justice David Maraga and Reuben Kigame at Kahawa Law Courts on July 16, 2025. [Chebet Berir, Standard]

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has accused the government weaponising the justice system to create fear and suppress dissent in Kenyans.

Speaking at the Kahawa Law Courts on Wednesday, July 16, where eight protesters faced charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, Maraga said they lack evidence linking them to any violent acts.

“Ruto's government is clearly weaponising the Criminal Justice System to terrorise the arrested youth and their families. The reckless use of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, and ATPU is a violation of or a significant threat to Kenyans freedom of assembly and expression; the right not to be arbitrarily detained or denied bail; freedom and security of the person,” said Maraga.

“What is being done is to just create terror for the young people, for the families, and control. This will not be allowed. These are trumped-up charges.”

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina shared similar sentiments, saying, “It is a way of silencing young people and the political dissent, and we will not allow it as lawyers.”

Maraga termed it a “defective charge sheet” under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA), vowing to challenge its legality.

Former presidential candidate Reuben Kigame also condemned the move by the government, terming it ‘a slide into authoritarianism.’

“We don’t want a police state. We don’t want people to be abducted or killed. The terrorism charges our government should not bring violence to our country. We want our president to stop the violence. We will find a way to deal with the violence, not by charging youth with terrorism,” Kigame said.

He claimed that the government was using heavy-handed tactics instead of dialogue to respond to dissenting voices in the country.

The eight youths arrested in Gilgil were among others arrested during the Gen Z anniversary protests on June 25.

The court has granted them a cash bail of Sh50,000 each. Maina pleaded with the court to consider the accused’s economic background in setting bail conditions.

“Let us ensure that no child is left behind, locked up in prisons just because their families can’t afford bail. These young people are not terrorists. We cannot brand 20- and 21-year-olds as such. This government must be called out,” she added.