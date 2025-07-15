×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

It is Aldrine Kibet's moment

By Rodgers Eshitemi | Jul. 15, 2025
Kenya U20 midfielder Aldrine Kibet (right) in past action against Nigeria in Cairo, Egypt. [FKF Media] 

Without a doubt, Kenya U20 star Aldrine Kibet is living his dream of being a professional footballer.

To many football fans, Kibet’s rise from the dusty Poror village, Eldama Ravine, in Baringo County to stardom might seem like a movie trailer, only that in this case his tale is real.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Aldrine Kibet Aldrine Kibet Celta Vigo Kenya U20 St Anthony's Boys Kitale
.

Latest Stories

Three KDF soldiers killed, seven injured in Lamu IED attack
Three KDF soldiers killed, seven injured in Lamu IED attack
National
By Mate Tongola
15 mins ago
Assistant chief blamed for death of man who allegedly stole maize in his farm
Central
By George Njunge
26 mins ago
Tears as 12-year-old Bridget Njoki is laid to rest
National
By George Njunge
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

It is Aldrine Kibet's moment
By Rodgers Eshitemi 1 hr ago
It is Aldrine Kibet's moment
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
By Kamau Muthoni 13 hrs ago
Pattni loses Sh10 billion land case to ex-spy chief Kanyotu's family
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
By Amos Kiarie 13 hrs ago
Muzzled by state: Father torn between grieving daughter aloud and duty
'Return the body': Villagers block burial of guard shot by police during protests
By Osinde Obare 1 day ago
'Return the body': Villagers block burial of guard shot by police during protests
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved