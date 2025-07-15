It is Aldrine Kibet's moment

Kenya U20 midfielder Aldrine Kibet (right) in past action against Nigeria in Cairo, Egypt. [FKF Media]

Without a doubt, Kenya U20 star Aldrine Kibet is living his dream of being a professional footballer.

To many football fans, Kibet’s rise from the dusty Poror village, Eldama Ravine, in Baringo County to stardom might seem like a movie trailer, only that in this case his tale is real.