Latecomers will be treated as ghost workers, CS Ruku warns

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku in Nyeri County on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has issued a stern warning to civil servants who report to work late or fail to show up, saying they will be treated as ghost workers.

Ruku expressed concern that interns and attachment students are often more punctual than senior public officers.

He spoke during an early morning inspection at the Central Regional Headquarters in Nyeri on Tuesday, July 15, noting that the trend is worrying and must stop.

“Whether in the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Lands, or in any parastatal, so long as you are paid a salary from monies which the government collects from the people of Kenya, you must be accountable and be in the office at the required time,” said Ruku.

Government to roll out attendance registers and staff Appraisals, says Public Service CS Ruku



Video: Amos Kiarie pic.twitter.com/UF98LhYR3d — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) July 15, 2025

He noted that while interns and young people on attachment are consistently in their offices by 8.00am, many permanent staff arrive late or not at all.

“In Mombasa, in Nakuru, even here in Nyeri, the interns or those who are on attachment, most of them are in the office at the required time. But most of us, (wale ambao wamebobea),those who feel they have already ‘arrived’ in government, are not in the office when they should be,” he added.

The Public Service CS further warned that habitual lateness and absenteeism without valid reasons would not be tolerated.

“All absentees and latecomers in the public service will be treated as ghost workers,” he said.

In a post on his official X account, Ruku called for the restoration of a strong work ethic in the civil service.

“There is a need to bring back the public service working culture to enhance service delivery. Many Kenyans seeking government services arrive at offices very early, only to find doors closed,” he wrote.

According to the Public Service Human Resource Manual, civil servants are expected to report to work by 8.00am, and work 40 hours a week. In Mombasa and parts of Northern Kenya, working hours begin at 7:30am.

During the Nyeri visit, Ruku said only the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Huduma Centre had nearly full staff attendance by 8.00am, TSC had 100 percent and Huduma Centre 98 percent. Other departments had fewer than half of their staff present.

This is not the first time the CS has taken action against lateness. Three weeks ago in Nakuru, he ordered the gates of the regional headquarters locked at 8.00am, barring entry to latecomers.

“Punctuality is a basic requirement that must be followed across the civil service,” he said.