Embattled DIG Lagat to return to work as case looms

DIG Eliud Lagat during a press briefing following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Eliud Lagat is expected to return to work on July 22, a source close to him has told The Standard.

This comes as Justice Chacha Mwita is expected to give directions on Monday in a case filed by UK-based activist Karanja Matindi, who is challenging Lagat’s decision to step aside.