In the dock, alone: Masinde faces the court, security bosses nowhere in sight

When Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark uttered the words that would change Klinzy Barasa Masinde’s life, “you will face murder charges,” the police officer lowered his head and cried.
Masinde, a police officer deployed to quell protests on June 17, is now a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor shot point-blank in the head during the protests that engulfed parts of Nairobi.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access