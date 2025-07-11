×
In the dock, alone: Masinde faces the court, security bosses nowhere in sight

By Jacinta Mutura | Jul. 11, 2025
When Police Constables Klinzy Baraza and Duncan Kiprono appeared at Milimani Law Courts over Boniface Kariuki's murder.[Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

When Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark uttered the words that would change Klinzy Barasa Masinde’s life, “you will face murder charges,” the police officer lowered his head and cried.

Masinde, a police officer deployed to quell protests on June 17, is now a suspect in the murder of 22-year-old Boniface Kariuki, a mask vendor shot point-blank in the head during the protests that engulfed parts of Nairobi.

