Gachagua heads to US for diaspora engagement tour

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA on his way to the United States. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua departed Kenya on Wednesday night for the United States, embarking on what he described as a tour to engage with Kenyans living abroad and key international stakeholders.

Gachagua arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 8:17 pm and was seen off by his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, and a host of political allies, including Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri Maina, among other Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) officials.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Gachagua said the two-month trip would focus on discussing the “state of the nation” with the diaspora and the global community.

“Tonight, I will be travelling to the US to talk to Kenyans in the diaspora and the international community about the state of the nation,” he said.

His itinerary includes stops in Dallas, California, Seattle, Boston, and Baltimore, where he plans to hold town hall meetings and attend community events.

This marks Gachagua’s first international trip since he was removed from office in October 2024.