Mourners escorting the body of slain teacher Albert Ojwang at their home Mawego Lida Market. [Michael Mute/Standard]

ODM leader Raila Odinga's turf on Friday called for the arrest and prosecution of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat as the body of slain teacher Albert Ojwang was laid to rest in an emotional sendoff at their home at Kakoth village in Homa Bay.

Mourners demanded that the top cop who was implicated in Ojwang's woes leading to his arrest and eventual murder, alongside other police officers who are yet to be presented in court, be brought to book.