Family of slain hawker Boniface Mwangi records statement, demands justice

The parents to Boniface Kariuki, the hawker who was shot by police in the head on Tuesday last week's demonstrations the mother Susan Njeri kariuki and the father John Kariuki with relatives after visiting Boniface Kariuki in the ICU brief the media at Kenyatta National Hospital Saturday 21st June 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

The family of Boniface Mwangi, the hawker shot during a demonstration in Nairobi on June 17, 2025 has now recorded a statement with the police.

They did this at Central Police station on Tuesday evening, a day after Kariuki was pronounced dead at Kenyatta National hospital. “We were alerted to go to the station and his father Jonah Kariuki is the one who recorded a statement,” a family member said.

Adding that, “the details describe how he was shot in the head and later died in hospital, it was booked as murder but we will be following up the court process for justice to be served.”

After the shooting, police officers Klinzy Barasa and Duncan Kiprono were arrested and during their appearance in court, they were accused of assaulting the hawker.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto has donated Sh1 million to the family as they continue demanding justice.

on Wednesday, a sombre mood engulfed Githunguri village in Kangema, as the family met for prayers and called for justice. The family has set the burial date for July 11. President Ruto, through Murang’a MP Betty Maina, donated the amount to the family.

The family, through its spokesman Abel Kinyanjui, demanded murder charges be preferred against the two police officers implicated in Mwangi’s death, who was hawking masks in the Central Business District (CBD).

MPs led by host Peter Kihungi, Mary Wamaua (Maragua), and Betty Maina (Murang’a) pledged to support the family seek justice.

Maina called on the government to take the police for a refresher course to avoid the repetition of the excessive use of powers. “Murang’a MPs regret the incident and are working around the clock to ensure Mwangi gets justice,” said Maina as he presented President Ruto’s donation.

Kihungi said the family should be empowered to raise revenue to replace the gains brought by the deceased to educate the three sisters. “We appreciate that the government waived the hospital bill of Sh800,000, and we are now focused on giving our brother a decent sendoff,” said Kihungi.

Other residents, Reverend Mercy Wangu Beatrice Wairimu, mourned the deceased as a person who was supportive to the family and had dreams of building a house for his parent