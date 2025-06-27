×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

KNCHR: 19 killed, 4 rape cases reported during June 25 protests

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 27, 2025

Protesters lit bonfire in Kangemi along Waiyaki Way during the during protests on June 25,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) says at least 19 people were killed on Wednesday, June 25, during protests across the country.

In addition, the Commission reported four rape cases, two individual and two gang rapes, alongside one attempted gang rape. While the protests occurred in more than 20 counties, it remains unclear where the sexual violence cases were recorded.

Earlier, the Commission had reported eight deaths resulting from gunshot wounds. The fatalities occurred in Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, and Nyandarua counties.

“Two people died in Machakos, two in Makueni and one each in the other counties,” said Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris. “We condole with the families of the deceased.”

KNCHR further stated that 531 people were injured during the protests, and 15 cases of enforced disappearance were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

At least 179 people were arrested. In its earlier report on Wednesday, KNCHR noted that a significant number of those arrested were from Nairobi.

The Commission condemns all human rights violations and says it is working on releasing a comprehensive report.

“The Commission strongly condemns all Human Rights violations and urge accountability from all responsible parties. We once again send our message of condolence to those who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those nursing injuries,” read KNCHR’s statement.

Related Topics

June 25 Protests KNCHR Human Rights Violation Gen Z Protests
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

Why we must take the creative industry seriously
Why we must take the creative industry seriously
Opinion
By Prof Egara Kabaji
1 hr ago
Tone-deaf President draws backlash over out of touch remark on demos
National
By Brian Otieno
1 hr ago
Events firm sues State House for Sh7.7 billion service to presidents
National
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tone-deaf President draws backlash over out of touch remark on demos
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Tone-deaf President draws backlash over out of touch remark on demos
Events firm sues State House for Sh7.7 billion service to presidents
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Events firm sues State House for Sh7.7 billion service to presidents
Let Gen Zs pursue change, but not be naive to political reality
By Kamotho Waiganjo 1 hr ago
Let Gen Zs pursue change, but not be naive to political reality
Mr President, take responsibility of Wednesday's deaths, destruction
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Mr President, take responsibility of Wednesday's deaths, destruction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved