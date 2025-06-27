KNCHR: 19 killed, 4 rape cases reported during June 25 protests

Protesters lit bonfire in Kangemi along Waiyaki Way during the during protests on June 25,2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) says at least 19 people were killed on Wednesday, June 25, during protests across the country.

In addition, the Commission reported four rape cases, two individual and two gang rapes, alongside one attempted gang rape. While the protests occurred in more than 20 counties, it remains unclear where the sexual violence cases were recorded.

Earlier, the Commission had reported eight deaths resulting from gunshot wounds. The fatalities occurred in Machakos, Makueni, Nakuru, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, and Nyandarua counties.

“Two people died in Machakos, two in Makueni and one each in the other counties,” said Vice Chairperson Raymond Nyeris. “We condole with the families of the deceased.”

KNCHR further stated that 531 people were injured during the protests, and 15 cases of enforced disappearance were recorded between Wednesday and Thursday evening.

At least 179 people were arrested. In its earlier report on Wednesday, KNCHR noted that a significant number of those arrested were from Nairobi.

The Commission condemns all human rights violations and says it is working on releasing a comprehensive report.

“The Commission strongly condemns all Human Rights violations and urge accountability from all responsible parties. We once again send our message of condolence to those who lost their loved ones and wish a quick recovery to those nursing injuries,” read KNCHR’s statement.