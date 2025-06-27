"Ruto must go? tell me how" - President responds to calls for his resignation

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed the demands by Kenyans pushing the #RutoMustGo movement, saying they cannot demand change without offering a clear alternative.

Speaking in Nairobi on Friday, June 27, Ruto said the calls for his resignation are rooted in hatred rather than reasonable claims.

According to the President, the 2010 Constitution clearly outlines how a sitting Head of State can vacate office.

“If you want Ruto to go, develop a better plan than the one I have. The one that exists,” he said.

Ruto urged protesters to channel their energies toward constructive solutions instead of chaos.

“If you truly love Kenya as you say, don’t burn the country. Don’t be part of the problem; figure out how to be part of the solution. If you hate the leaders, violence is not a solution to any challenges Kenya is facing. Therefore, if your problems are anchored on hate, your protests anchored on hate... people think it is fashionable... but if you continue that way, we will not have a country.”

The President also questioned the ongoing debate about leadership terms, saying: “If it is a question of terms, the Constitution has clearly stated it. What is this craze about terms?”

“Solutions cannot be found in terms. And if it is 'Ruto must go', tell me how you want me to go. Let’s be honest, what do you mean by 'Ruto must go'? How do I go?” he posed.

His remarks come amid intensifying calls for his resignation, both on the streets and across social media platforms, with critics arguing that his government has lost public trust.

However, Ruto insisted that dissatisfaction without a plan is not enough.

“Do not tell us you hate so and so and you have no strategy. You cannot replace the plan that is in place without a plan. You are armed with hate, really?”

Ruto also directed pointed criticism at religious and political leaders, accusing them of fueling unrest.

“I want to ask the religious and political leaders who are encouraging this movement towards violence and chaos and anarchy… what is your plan?”

He warned that Kenya risks sliding into instability if protests continue on their current trajectory, emphasising that the nation belongs to all Kenyans, not just to him or his opponents.

“If we go this route, we will not have a country. And the country does not belong to William Ruto—it belongs to all of us. And if there is no country for William Ruto, there is no country for you,” he said.

Echoing the President's sentiments, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki affirmed that while the government respects freedom of speech, it will not tolerate acts of lawlessness.

Speaking in Kitui, Kindiki said: “The government respects the freedom of expression, and citizens are allowed to differ with what we do and how we govern. However, we will not sit and watch the country burn.”

According to both leaders, the protests held on Wednesday, June 25, were more than just demonstrations.

“What we witnessed was not peaceful protests; it was calculated chaos and economic sabotage,” said President Ruto.

Kindiki added: “On behalf of the government, we will respect freedom of expression and media, but we will ensure the country’s safety and govern it. We will not allow the danger, like we witnessed on Wednesday, to continue.”

The protests, which were initially organised to commemorate those killed during last year’s demonstrations on June 25, turned violent.

At least 16 people were killed, hundreds injured, and property worth millions destroyed.