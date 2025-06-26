Gachagua's DCP demands arrest of perpetrators of June 25 violent protests

Democracy for the Citizens Party deputy party leader Cleophas Malala addressing the media on Wednesday's protests. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) has condemned the government’s handling of the June 25 protests, accusing authorities of using excessive force against peaceful demonstrators and failing to act on credible reports of those allegedly behind orchestrated violence.

In a statement signed by Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, DCP called out State House operative Farouk Kibet, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Tiaty MP William Kamket, and individuals identified as Don, Antonella (a UDA secretariat official), and activist Gaucho, saying their names had been repeatedly mentioned in media and public forums as planners or financiers of the unrest yet none had been questioned by investigative agencies.

“Our party leader had, even before the protests, warned Gen Z demonstrators of sinister plans by infiltrators aiming to discredit the citizens' movement. These warnings were ignored, and now they have come to pass,” the statement added.

DCP also claimed that the government orchestrated a media blackout by restricting live television broadcasts during the protests, alleging the move was intended to shield perpetrators and obscure the full scale of violence from public view.

It noted that the death toll from the protests had risen to 14, with over 400 others injured and several still missing.

The party described the police response as “unconscionable brutality,” directly contradicting earlier assurances from the Interior Cabinet Secretary that peaceful protesters would not be harmed.

“What should have been a solemn and constitutional exercise in democratic expression was instead met with lethal force,” read the statement.

“This horrific outcome stands in contemptuous defiance of the Interior CS’s pledge of zero brutalization. Such betrayal of public trust is unforgivable.”

DCP accused senior government officials of turning a blind eye to widespread allegations of individuals reportedly behind the chaos.

"It is unacceptable that peaceful demonstrators are met with live bullets and mass arrests, while those suspected of inciting or funding violence walk free under state protection,” Malala said.

The party further urged the international community, human rights defenders, and local civil society to remain alert and vocal against what it described as “creeping tyranny and blatant abuse of power” in Kenya.