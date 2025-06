Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja swears by the mantra of restoring order to Kenya’s capital, lavishing slogans like ‘Let’s make Nairobi Work’ and ‘Lazima Iwork’, which he has plastered on county government establishments.

His tenure, barely two-and-a-half years old, has contradicted everything he claimed to stand for. It has been underlined by pettiness, which has sparked constant fights.