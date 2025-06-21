Boniface Kariuki's family seeks financial help amid silence from govt

Njeri Kariuki Mother to Boniface Kariuki, the hawker who was shot by police in the head on Tuesday last week's demonstrations. [[David Gichuru, Standard]

The family of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old hawker who was shot during Tuesday’s protests in Nairobi, is appealing for financial assistance as medical bills continue to mount.

Speaking to the media on Saturday during a health update at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Kariuki’s father, Jonah Kariuki, also a hawker, said they have not received any support or official communication from authorities.

“No one has communicated to us, no one has helped us,” he said. Relatives of Boniface Kariuki after visiting Boniface Kariuki in the ICU briefing the media. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The family’s lawyer, Lucas Murage, echoed the concerns, saying the hospital bill has risen to nearly Sh1 million and continues to grow.

He added that the family has yet to file an official complaint due to a lack of guidance and support.

“They have not filed a complaint; they visited some officials, but nothing went through. The government has not offered any assistance, yet the father is here daily and still has other children to care for,” said Murage.

Boniface Kariuki was shot at close range on Tuesday during the demonstrations and has since undergone two surgeries at KNH.

On Thursday, he was wheeled into surgery around 2.00pm for a procedure that doctors said would take about an hour.

“He is not in good condition. The doctors said the bullet pierced through his brain and it has been swelling over time,” one of his colleagues said.

His father confirmed that there has been no significant change in his condition.

“He’s just the same as we saw him last time,” said Jonah. “We haven’t received any updates from the hospital.”