Albert Ojwang's killers got Sh2,000 for alcohol, Mukhwana confesses

Constable James Mukhwana has been charged with the murder of blogger of Albert Ojwang. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

It has now emerged that the late Albert Ojwang killers were paid Sh2,000 and bought alcohol before they executed the murder mission.

Police Constable James Mukhwana, who is a Key suspect in the murder investigations, told the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) that the money was to buy the killers before the mission.

In a damning confession, Mukhwana who was the Cell Sentry on the night of June 8, 2025, when the murder was committed said OCS Samson Talam and the Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat had made calls that the deceased be disciplined.

According to him, Ojwang’s tormentors needed to be high as they could not execute the mission while sober.

Mukhwana was arrested last week and arraigned in court as IPOA sought 21 days of detention to complete investigations.

Lagat has so far stepped aside from his role to allow for an impartial investigation into the death of blogger Albert Ojwang’.

In a statement issued to the press earlier on, Lagat announced his temporary exit from office pending the conclusion of the probe into the controversial death of the 35-year-old.

“In view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate death of Albert Ojwang’, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the DIG - Kenya Police Service,” read the statement in part.