Technician accused of tampering with CCTV in Ojwang murder probe arrested

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 13, 2025

Albert Ojwang who died in police custody. [Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a 23-year-old technician in connection with the death of Albert Ojwang.

The man identified as Kelvin Matava was arrested on Friday, June 13, in Saika, Nairobi.

Authorities said he admitted to  tampering with the CCTV system at Central Police Station and claimed he was paid Sh3,000 for the job.

Matava’s arrest comes hours after Police Constable James Mukhwana was taken into custody over the death of Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher, who died under unclear circumstances while in police custody.

According to IPOA, the technician told investigators he had been contacted by officers and asked to delete two days of surveillance footage. He reportedly said this was not possible unless the entire recording system was wiped.

In a briefing on their preliminary findings, IPOA officers said the CCTV system had been interfered with on the morning of June 8, just hours after Ojwang was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital.

“The CCTV system located at the OCS’s office had been interfered with. The DVR power cable was disconnected. DVR logs indicated that the operating discs had been changed and formatted on June 8, 2025, at 07:28:43hrs and 07:32:29hrs,” said IPOA.

Meanwhile, IPOA is seeking 21 days to complete investigations into Ojwang’s death, following the arraignment of officer Mukhwana at the Milimani Law Courts on Friday morning.

Ojwang died last Saturday, with his death sparking protests in the capital as demonstrators demanded justice.

