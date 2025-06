Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja,DCI Director Mohamed Amin,DIG Gilbert Masengeli and other top police officers before the National Assembly's Administration and Internal Security Committe chaired by Gabriel Tongoyo and Dido Raso in regard to the death of Albert Omondi Ojwang’ in police custody at Mini Chambers, County Hall, Parliament Nairobi. June 12th,2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Policing and Oversight Authority (IPOA) will summon Deputy Inspector General Eliud Langat for interrogation over the murder of teacher Albert Ojwang, even as the country learnt that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has not yet started investigating the murder.

This happened on a day that IPOA Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan revealed that the authority had already interrogated 23 suspects and witnesses over the death that sparked protests across the country.