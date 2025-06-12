The Standard

Fake news headline, GSU visit to Standard then Ojwang's murder

By Francis Ontomwa | Jun. 12, 2025
Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat during a press briefing  following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Disturbing details have emerged linking Albert Ojwang’s brutal murder to a highly unusual police visit to the Standard Group offices in Nairobi, sparked by a fake newspaper front page headline wrongly attributed to the media house and implicating Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat. 

Two months ago, on April 22, 2024, officers from the elite General Service Unit (GSU) stormed the Standard Group’s offices in Nairobi to investigate a fake front-page headline circulating online, bearing The Standard’s branding and the provocative title, “The Richest Cop,” linked to Lagat. 

Get the Full Story Now. Become a Standard INSiDER
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
Already a subscriber? Log in

Related Topics

DIG Eliud Lagat Albert Ojwang Death Albert Ojwang Murder Probe Standard Media Group
.

Latest Stories

Government has a responsibility to protect Kenyans working abroad
Government has a responsibility to protect Kenyans working abroad
Opinion
By Roseline Kathure Njogu
28 mins ago
The recent events of abductions, forced disappearances
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
28 mins ago
Mbadi's tough act amid mounting debt, revenue shortfalls and angry Kenyans
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Fake news headline, GSU visit to Standard then Ojwang's murder
By Francis Ontomwa 28 mins ago
Fake news headline, GSU visit to Standard then Ojwang's murder
Raila allies renew threats to desert Ruto
By Ndung’u Gachane 28 mins ago
Raila allies renew threats to desert Ruto
Kenya's debt rises by Sh780 billion in nine months - Nyakang'o
By Irene Githinji 28 mins ago
Kenya's debt rises by Sh780 billion in nine months - Nyakang'o
Lagat: Irony of officer entrusted with police reforms now cited in death inquiry
By Hudson Gumbihi 28 mins ago
Lagat: Irony of officer entrusted with police reforms now cited in death inquiry
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved