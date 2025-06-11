The Standard

Central Police Station OCS is a prime suspect in Ojwang's death, says Amin

By Ronald Kipruto | Jun. 11, 2025

DCI Mohamed Amin at Parliament on October 13, 2023[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin has confirmed the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station is being treated as the prime suspect in the death of blogger Albert Ojwang.

Amin said the OCS, identified as Samson Taalam, failed to formally book Ojwang into the Occurrence Book upon his arrival at the station.

“Before the booking, the report office personnel called the OCS, who unfortunately declined to book the suspect,’’ Amin told the Senate.

Citing the Criminal Procedure Code, the DCI boss defended the decision to transfer Ojwang from Homa Bay to Nairobi, arguing that the alleged offence was committed in Nairobi.

“We believe the offence was committed in Nairobi, that is why he was transferred from Mawega in Homa Bay to Nairobi to answer to charges.”

Amin also maintained that Ojwang was treated humanely during the transfer and that the arrest was based on a legitimate offence.

