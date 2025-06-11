IPOA releases names of five officers linked to Ojwang's arrest

IPOA Deputy CEO Anne Wanjiku before the Senate. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has named five police officers as suspects involved in the arrest of blogger and teacher, Albert Ojwang.

The five include three police constables and two sergeants, namely, Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kipkorir Kirui, Police Constables Dennis Kenyoni, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo.

Ojwang, a teacher, was arrested in Migori on Friday, June 7, and transported to Nairobi, where he later died in custody.

According to IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku, the CCTV footage from the office of the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Central Police Station had been tampered with.

“The CCTV system located at the OCS office had been interfered with. The post-mortem showed that Ojwang died from a head injury caused by blunt force trauma, neck compression, and multiple bruises on his body. This clearly shows he did not die by suicide,” she told a Senate plenary.

IPOA also revealed that its team had visited and documented the scene to preserve evidence and reconstruct the events leading to Ojwang’s death.

They collected and analysed blood samples from the area, examined the blood pattern, and reviewed police documents related to his arrest and detention. All five officers have recorded statements.

Additionally, IPOA has contacted the deceased’s family and identified potential witnesses to assist with the investigation.

While assuring senators of its independence, the Authority noted that some procedures are still ongoing, which include sending all samples for full analysis, recording statements from more family members, collecting medical records from Mbagathi Hospital, and analysing all evidence to compile the final report.