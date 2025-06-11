Activists seek to privately prosecute DIG Lagat for Albert Ojwang murder

Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat during a press briefing following Albert Omondi Ojwang's death in police custody at Central Police station, Nairobi. June 9, 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Four activists have filed a petition at the Milimani High Court seeking to privately prosecute Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, over the controversial killing of social media influencer Albert Omondi Ojwang.

The activists, namely Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro are asking the court to allow them to press murder charges against the senior police boss, accusing him of orchestrating the killing in violation of Section 203, as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

"The Honourable Court be pleased to grant the Applicants leave to institute private prosecution against the Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr. Eliud Kipkoech Lagat for the offense of murder of one Albert Omondi Ojwang'," reads part of the application.

The activists claim that state investigative bodies have been compromised and are dragging their feet on the matter.

"The investigative and prosecutorial agencies have acted capriciously, corruptly and in blatant manner in failing, refusing and decline to investigate and prosecute the Deputy Inspector General of Police one Mr Eliud Kipkoech Lagat," reads the court papers

They argue that a private prosecution is the only viable route to justice for the slain influencer, whose death has sparked national outrage and calls for police accountability.

In their court papers, the activists are also urging the court to bar DIG Lagat from accessing his office, interfering with the ongoing investigations, or contacting any potential witnesses, most of whom are his junior officers.

“That this Honourable Court do bar the said Deputy Inspector General of Police Mr Eliud Kipkoech Lagat from accessing his office, be involved in the investigations into the death of the said Albert Omondi Ojwang' and/or contacting any witnesses pending the arraignment and reading of formal charges against him,” the application continues.

They are also seeking any further orders the court may deem appropriate to ensure a fair and impartial judicial process.

Ojwang', popularly known online as Omondi Live, was a rising voice in digital activism and had recently called out several top-ranking officials over alleged misuse of power.

He was arrested by police after DIG Lagat had filed a defamation complaint against him.

The Milimani High Court is yet to set a hearing date for the petition.