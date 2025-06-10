'Januzaj' started activism in school, remembered as a rare soul

Albert Ojwang’

When Albert Ojwang’ arrived at Pwani University as a First Year, it didn’t take long for him to make an impression.

Outspoken, charismatic and deeply driven, Albert was the kind of person who could not go unnoticed. A Bachelor of Education student majoring in Kiswahili and Religious Studies, he graduated with the Class of 2021.

Famously known among peers as Alberto Junior Januzaj, Albert was already a prominent figure on campus by his second year. He was an active mobiliser in student politics and never shied away from challenging those who did not prioritize student welfare. His commitment to justice and fairness made him a respected advocate for student affairs.

Albert also held a significant role in the Luo Students Association at Pwani, where he was considered an ‘elder’—a mark of the wisdom and maturity he carried far beyond his years. His passion for leadership saw him become a key campaigner for Fikirini Jacobs in the student presidential elections. Fikirini, who would later become the Principal Secretary- State Department for Youth Affairs and the Creative Economy, was just one of the many individuals whose journey Albert helped shape. He was also a loyal supporter of Senator John Methu of Nyandarua, showcasing his wider political engagement.

Albert’s impact was not confined to campus grounds. He was a strong presence on social media, particularly on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter), where he used his wide reach to influence political discourse and promote civic engagement. His handle, @MsKafangi, now seemingly unavailable, was well known among peers and followers. During the 2022 General Election, he used the platform to rally support for several political figures, including Martha Karua and Polycarp Igathe.

Despite his political boldness, Albert was also deeply empathetic. He guided others with a calm and mature presence, navigating the often chaotic terrain of campus life with a natural understanding that was rare for someone his age. He was both sharp and kind. A blend that made him not just a leader but also a friend to many.

Albert’s untimely passing has left a profound void in the hearts of those who knew him. As Athumani Hassan Mbangwe, former student union chair at Pwani University (2020/2021), poignantly stated:

“His death has shaken many of us who walked the Pwani University paths with him. We have not just lost an alumnus, we have lost a rare soul, one who lived with intention and lifted others as he rose. In mourning him, we also celebrate him. And in celebrating him, we commit ourselves to the ideals he lived by: unity, purpose, and justice.”