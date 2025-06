President William Ruto with is Deputy Kithure Kindiki address residents after the launch of the Sogoo-Melelo-Ololung’a Road on the second day of his tour of Narok County, May 7, 2025. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

State House spent a whopping Sh5.6 billion in the first nine months of the 2024/2025 financial year, a report has revealed.

The audit report released by Controller of Budget Dr Margaret Nyakango indicates that while President William Ruto’s Executive Office used Sh3 billion, the office of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki spent Sh2.2 billion in the same period.