Inside the billion-shilling project, French deal that tore UoN apart

Sometime in 2019, France President Emmanuel Macron visited the University of Nairobi, where he delivered a public address to students at the iconic Taifa Hall.
The visit unlocked a major working partnership between the University and the French government, opening doors for the first batch of 22 students to travel to Paris for an exchange programme.
Get Trusted News for Only Ksh99 a Week
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters