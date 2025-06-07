Fact-check: How many boda bodas or 'kisiagi's' can you buy with Sudi's Sh145m donation?

Motorcycles at a water park in Kisii county. [Sammy Omingo,Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi is trending once again.

Supporters hail his recent donation as philanthropy, while critics continue to question the source of the Sh45 million he handed out to his constituents yesterday.

“This event is crucial, not only for uplifting residents today but also for building a stronger, more prosperous future for our entire community,” Sudi posted on X.

As part of what he called an “economic empowerment drive,” Sudi distributed several boda bodas, two matatus, posho mill and salon equipment, deep fryers, smokie trolleys, sewing machines, and water tanks.

He clarified that the Sh45 million came from personal funds and contributions from friends, not from government coffers.

In addition, another Sh100 million was raised for local development projects, bringing the total to Sh145 million now circulating in Kapseret.

Some have welcomed the gesture. “Truth be told…He is doing something for his people. His constituency. Regardless of the source,” lawyer Cliff Ombeta said.

But others have criticised the display of wealth by lawmakers at a time when many Kenyans are struggling economically.

But, what can Sh145 million actually buy? Let’s break it down.

Boda bodas

A standard motorcycle in Kenya costs between Sh100,000 and Sh160,000. Assuming an average price of Sh130,000 was used, about 1,115 motorcycles could be purchased.

Posho mills

A posho mill costs between Sh75,000 and Sh140,000, depending on the type, features, and power source. Assuming the equipment cost roughly Sh100,000, at least 1,450 machines could be bought.

Deep fryers

With each electric deep fryer priced at around Sh16,000, approximately 9,000 units could be purchased.

Smokie trolleys

A single trolley costs roughly Sh10,000, meaning 14,500 could be acquired, using the Sh145 million.

Matatus

A 14-seater Nissan matatu ranges from Sh1.88 million to Sh2.9 million, depending on the model, condition, and dealer. At an estimated price of Sh2 million, about 72 matatus could be bought.

The event, dubbed Economic Empowerment Day, was held at ACK Tumaini Church in Kapseret constituency. It was attended by Treasury CS John Mbadi, Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, and Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, among other leaders.