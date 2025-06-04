Kindiki, Mbarire meet as tensions simmer in Embu

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Embu governor Cicile Mbarire at his Karen residence,Nairobi.[Photo, DPCS]

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Wednesday, June 4, hosted Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire at his Karen office in Nairobi, in a meeting that appeared aimed at quelling reports of a rift between the two leaders.

Kindiki shared photos of the meeting on his official X account, which was also attended by Embu County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi. Governor Cecily Mbarire(L), DP Kithure Kindiki (Centre) and Embu County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi(R).[ Photo, DPCS]

He said the discussion followed an earlier session with Embu legislators.

“Following last evening’s meeting with the Senator and MPs from Embu County, this morning I met Governor Cecily Mbarire and the County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi to discuss the status of national government projects in the area and interventions to protect key agricultural value chains including tea, coffee, macadamia and cathus edulis (Muguuka),” wrote Kindiki.

The meeting comes just days after Mbarire publicly accused some senior officials within Kenya Kwanza of meddling in Embu County’s affairs.

DP Kithure Kindiki ,Governor Cecily Mbarire and Embu County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi having discussions at DPs Karent resident.[DPCS]

“There are some government leaders holding night meetings in Embu to plan politics without involving me and other elected leaders. These officers from Nairobi lack respect and pretend to understand our local politics,” the county boss said during Madaraka Day celebrations in Mbeere South.

She accused unnamed officials of undermining her leadership and issued a warning.

“I dare you to return to Embu again. We will settle this man-to-man. I am elected by the people of Embu, and you will respect me. I will not allow anyone to sabotage or bypass me,” she warned.

As the UDA national chairperson, Mbarire also alluded to the sacrifices she made for the ruling party during the 2022 campaign period, suggesting she expected loyalty in return.

Her remarks portrayed a perceived fallout with DP Kindiki, who had also criticised the Embu leadership following the president’s hostile reception in the county.

“You are the national chairperson of UDA; you are a UDA governor. Your party leader, the president, comes to your hometown and is heckled. What reason do we have to have you on board?” Kindiki said.

The DP was responding to an incident in November 2024, when President Ruto was booed during a public event in Embu. Kindiki had visited the area in Mbarire’s absence, later claiming the visit was impromptu and she had not been informed.