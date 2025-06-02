Police deny targeting journalists on Madaraka Day

The National Police has issued clarification on the reports of media personnel who were injured during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium yesterday.

In a statement by police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga, the police denied involvement in the assault of the journalists at the stadium.

“There was significant pushing and shoving by groups of youths attempting to force entry into the stadium. This compelled security officers at the presidential entrance to act appropriately to prevent unlawful intrusion,” Nyaga clarified.

“Unfortunately, some members of the press were caught in the ensuing melee, resulting in injuries to several journalists”.

Police added that the situation was brought under control, enabling journalists to access the stadium.

The officers have denied involvement, noting that they share a symbiotic relationship with the media.

“NPS reiterates that at no point were police officers targeting the media during this incident”.

NPS was responding to a statement by the Media Council of Kenya, which reported that four journalists were injured at the stadium and their valuables, including phones and laptops stolen.

The service has further urged members of the press to exercise caution in high-risk situations during assignments to avoid being harmed.







