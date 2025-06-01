A blaze of glory: Madaraka Day lights up Homa Bay in dazzling spectacle

A section of the crowd attending Madaraka Day celebrations at Raila Odinga Stadium, Homa Bay. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

The 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations exploded into a riot of colour, culture, and military might at the newly renovated Raila Odinga Stadium, with Homa Bay turning into the epicenter of national pride and jubilation.

As the scorching sun blazed overhead hitting a toasty 24°C by 10 a.m., thousands of patriotic Kenyans defied the heat, streaming into the stadium in droves, their spirits hotter than the weather itself.

Kenyan flags in their hands as they scrambled for seats.

By 11 a.m., the energy hit a crescendo as President William Ruto made a grand entrance, hand-in-hand with First Lady Rachel Ruto.

A red carpet welcome awaited him, complete with salutes and ceremonial flair.

Alongside him, Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Kahariri stood tall as the President inspected a crisp and disciplined guard of honour.

But it was the Kenyan military that truly stole the spotlight, unleashing a show of force, finesse, and futuristic firepower.

From roaring fighter jets slicing the sky in acrobatic splendor to sleek hardware displays that looked straight out of a James Bond 007 movie scene, the crowd couldn’t get enough.

Camera phones lit up the stands as awe-struck citizens tried to capture every moment of the action-packed aerial stunts amid ululations.

Not to be outdone, elite units from across the country made their presence felt—Kenya Prisons, GSU, Kenya Police Dog Unit, Tourist Police, Rapid Deployment Unit, and the formidable Special Operations Group all brought their A-game as they marched - eyes right!

Marching alongside them with youthful enthusiasm were the Kenya Scouts and Girl Guides, their synchronized steps adding to the rhythm of national pride.

Yet, it wasn’t all steel and strategy.

Culture had its moment too and what a moment it was.

The local Luo traditional dancers dazzled the crowd with hypnotic Orutu and Nyatiti beats, while Benga music reverberated across the arena in a jubilant celebration of heritage.

It was their time to shine, and shine they did—bespoke and brilliant.

From military marvels to cultural splendor, Madaraka Day in Homa Bay was nothing short of a blockbuster.

One thing’s for sure: the lakeside town has set a new bar for national celebrations.

[All photos by Sammy Omingo, Standard]