The Standard

Twist as Somaliland President opens Nairobi office despite disapproval

By Mike Kihaki | May. 29, 2025
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (2nd left) joined by Somaliland Representative to Kenya Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Mohamoud (left) cut the tape to unveiled their Mission premises in Kenya premises at Runda, Nairobi on May 29, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed has today inaugurated a liaison office in Nairobi’s Runda estate, days after Kenya said the launch lacked official approval.

The government had attempted to block the event on Monday, reaffirming Kenya’s recognition of Somalia as a sovereign state, and warning that the May 27 opening did not have its endorsement.

“The event of May 27, 2025, has not been granted approval from this Ministry. Its investiture of the status of a diplomatic office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” the Foreign Affairs ministry said.

Despite this, Somaliland moved ahead, signaling its determination to cement a presence in Kenya's capital and broaden its diplomatic outreach.

The move could strain Nairobi’s delicate relationship with Mogadishu, which has long accused neighbours of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty by engaging with Somaliland directly.

Kenya has walked a diplomatic tightrope, balancing ties with both Mogadishu and breakaway regions like Somaliland and Jubaland.

While rejecting formal recognition of Somaliland, the Ministry acknowledged ongoing relations with regional entities aimed at enhancing peace, trade, and security.

“To advance the partnership, Kenya will maintain contact and relations with sub-national governments in Jubaland and Somaliland,” the Ministry stated.

Somaliland, a self-declared independent region that broke away from Somalia in 1991, has long lobbied for international recognition.

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi(2nd right) leave after unveiled their Mission premises in Kenya at Runda, Nairobi on May 29, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

