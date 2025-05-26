Evading diplomatic goof? Kenya halts inauguration of Somaliland liaison office

President William Ruto and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh at State House Nairobi on October 23, 2024. [PCS]

The Kenyan government has pulled the brakes on a planned inauguration of the Somaliland Liaison Office into a diplomatic office citing the country’s "unwavering recognition” of the federal government of Somalia.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the State Department for Foreign Affairs directed that the event scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, be abandoned as it had not received necessary approval.

“The Ministry further notes with concern that to the extent the event of 27th May 2025 has not been granted approval from this Ministry, its investiture of the status of a Diplomatic Office does not enjoy the imprimatur of the Republic of Kenya and cannot be allowed to proceed,” read the statement.

Just hours before the ban, Kenya reaffirmed her recognition of the federal government of Somalia amid speculation of a planned Nairobi visit of Somaliland President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi.

In the initial statement, Kenya said that it acknowledged President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s federal administration out of respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity and political independence of Somalia.

“Kenya unequivocally recognises the authority of the Federal Government in Mogadishu as the sole and legitimate body responsible for administering the affairs of Somalia, including those pertaining to its regions,” read the statement in part.

“The government of Kenya considers Somalia as a strategic ally in advancing these shared objectives, and reaffirms its commitment to fostering bilateral relations based on mutual trust, respect for sovereignty and recognition of territorial integrity.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kenya will seek concurrence of the federal government of Somalia as it continues diplomatic engagements with both Jubaland and Somaliland.

The statement coincides with speculations of a visit of Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi to, among other things, inaugurate a diplomatic mission in Nairobi.

Somalia is one of Kenya’s export destinations notably for the Miraa produce, and partners with Kenya on security including the fight against terrorism.

“As Somalia continues to advance its state building and institutional development agenda, the Government of Kenya stands ready to support these efforts through sustained dialogue, enhanced regional cooperation, and mutually beneficial partnerships,” stated Kenya.

Somalia is navigating domestic political crises including Somaliland’s disputed self-declaration of independence.

Additionally, the federal government has disputed the reelection of Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe.